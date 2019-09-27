There is a dearth of Indian dollar green bonds and demand is rising for such notes

Mumbai: India’s goal to more than double energy generation from renewable sources is fuelling bets that debt offerings from green companies may grow.

Adani Green Energy Ltd kicked off a roadshow for a potential dollar bond as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the more ambitious plans. Indian alternative-energy firms have sold about $3.4 billion of foreign-currency notes in 2019, after none last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

There is a dearth of Indian dollar green bonds and demand is rising for such notes, said A.S. Thiyaga Rajan, a senior managing director in Singapore at Aquarius Investment Advisors Pte.