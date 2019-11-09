The DED offices in Dubai. Image Credit: Courtesy:DED

Dubai: Underlining the strong interest, among Indian businessmen, in the competitive business environment of Dubai, a recent report issued by the Business Registration & Licensing (BRL) sector in Dubai Economy shows that 64,360 active business licences have been issued to 246,737 Indian Business men to date.

Together, these Indian companies have added 854,234 jobs to the labour market.

Of the total active licences issued to Indian companies, Commercial activities accounted for the largest share at 49,900 (77.5 per cent) with 212,500 Indian investors, followed by Professional activities with 13,037 licences (30,153 investors), 1,404 Industrial licences (4,042 investors), and 19 Tourist licences (42 investors).

India is one of the most prominent partners of Dubai and the UAE and the number of licences being issued by

Dubai Economy shows that issued the emirate is a favourite destination for Indian investors and entrepreneurs, chiefly due to its strategic location and diversified economy.

Dubai’s safety and stability as a place to live, work and ensure sustainable business growth have also been an added attraction for Indian businessmen.