Dubai: FDI, the investment development agency of Dubai Economy (DED), announced that India will be the guest nation of the upcoming fourth edition of the premier Dubai Investment Week (DIW), set to take place from October 7 to 11 in the emirate.

In 2017, 28 Indian projects worth $127.73 million (Dh469 million) were launched in the UAE, focused on retail and wholesale trade (25.0 per cent); accommodation and food services (14.3 per cent); software publishers (10.7 per cent); educational services (7.1 per cent); and administration and support services (7.1 per cent).

DIW 2018 will highlight Dubai’s strategic importance as a global business centre, a gateway for business in the region, and a city driving future growth for investors through a series of dialogue forums and interactive sessions. The event will gather speakers and delegates from around the world to gain insights and inspiration as to the emirate’s future growth plans.