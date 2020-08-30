Immigration is now a necessary and strategic tool for families worldwide

People have always moved across states, countries and continents, but over the past few decades, due to an increasingly interconnected world, migration flows have been rising rapidly and are expected to increase further in the next few years. With increasing number of people looking for improved quality of life, immigration is becoming a necessary and strategic tool for families worldwide.

Migration opportunities for skilled workers and professionals

A hike in demand of international workers possessing the requisite skills in Canada and Australia and the fast and easy process have made skilled immigration desirable among professionals. Both of these countries offer skilled migration programmes that are points-based systems to determine eligibility and select applicants.

Canada offers a number of programmes for skilled people who want to obtain permanent residency and settle in Canada based on their skills, work experience and education, including the popular Express Entry and Provincial Nominee Programme (PNP).

One of the most popular Canadian immigration programmes, which is in great demand is Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot (RNIP). It is a community-driven programme that offers foreign workers of various skills an easy and fast-track option to settle in eligible Canadian communities by acquiring permanent residency.

The skilled stream of Australia’s migration programme is specifically designed to target skilled workers and professional migrants’ outstanding abilities that will contribute to country’s vibrant economy and address specific skill shortages.

Besides there are certain European countries like Poland and Portugal that offer visa programmes for individuals who aspire to travel overseas for securing employment.

Immigration by business investment – Enabling HNWI expand their growth

As more and more countries are imposing border restrictions, entrepreneurs, high-net worth individuals and business leaders are looking for investment immigration programmes to speed up application process and secure new citizenship.

Here are the destinations under Business Investment Programme:

US: EB-5 visa programme

Canada: Start-up visa, PNPs and Owner Operator Programme

UK: Sole representative visa

Europe: Citizenship/Residency by Investment Programmes for countries like Cyprus, Portugal, Malta and Bulgaria

Caribbean islands: Citizenship by Investment programmes for countries including Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, and island of St. Lucia

