IFZA Business Park is more than just a free zone destination, it is a community of like-minded entrepreneurs and businesses who are looking to grow and succeed together.
Designed for entrepreneurs who are looking for inspiring office spaces to work, IFZA’s business solutions range from furnished Flexi Desks to personalized bespoke offices inside a range of modern, LEED Platinum Certified buildings. As part of our commitment to providing a complete business ecosystem, we offer access to meeting and event facilities, spacious public spaces, and a wide spectrum of upgrade services.
Companies located inside the IFZA Business Park also enjoy value-added features, including meeting spaces and conference rooms for up to 200 participants, high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity, ample parking for tenants and visitors alike, and more.
In the near future, we will be launching additional features, including a Members-Only VIP Lounge and a fusion cuisine restaurant to the growing retail and service outlets in the Park.
Beyond business support, tenants of the IFZA Business Park can also benefit from a selection of networking and social spaces that help foster business connections with other companies incorporated within the Free Zone and to grow through regular events that enhance the value of being a part of the dynamic IFZA community.