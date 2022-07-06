Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad has been appointed as the CEO of Salik PJSC, it was announced on Wednesday.
The decision was taken during the company’s first board meeting chaired by Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Council.
Ibrahim has spent the last nine years as the Commercial and Investment Director at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai. He brings more than 20 years of industry experience to the role, including expertise in public private partnerships, commercial transformation and investment strategy. Prior to joining the RTA in 2013 he held roles at Mubadala, Sama Dubai and Dubai Municipality.
“Ibrahim Al Haddad…has the strong management skills and strategic insights that will be invaluable for the next phase of Salik’s evolution. On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome Ibrahim to Salik and I wish him all the best,” Al Tayer said.
Thanking the board of directors, Al Haddad said: “I am confident that great opportunities lie ahead and am truly excited about both the role and Salik’s future. I look forward to working with the Board, our employees, customers and our many partners to seize those opportunities and to contribute to the realization of Dubai's ambitious vision of enhancing the quality of its road network.”
On June 15, 2022, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued a law establishing Salik as a Public Joint Stock Company (PJSC). On June 29, 2022, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, issued a resolution appointing members of the board of directors of Salik PJSC chaired by Al Tayer.