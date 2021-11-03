Know the online best-sellers, physical store set to open later this year

Manila: IKEA’s first-ever store in the Philippines, touted as the world's biggest, is yet to open. But its online shop is already taking and delivering customers' orders 24/7.

The physical IKEA store in Pasay City, a district of Manila, is still in the works, and is slated to open "later this year". The much-awaited launch has been postponed by pandemic-driven curbs. Now, the online outlet is open following a successful test run, a store official said.

“After several weeks of learning from our test-run, we are glad that we are now accessible to more Filipinos,” IKEA Pasay City’s store manager Georg Platzer told local media. “We are very excited to be part of the lives of the many people in the Philippines and share in their dreams of a better life at home.”

IKEA Manila When the physical store opens, IKEA Manila is touted as the company's biggest store in the world, measuring 65,000 square-meters (700,000 square feet), the size of 150 basketball courts. It will be located at the Mall of Asia Complex in the Manila Bay Area.

The Swedish furniture retail giant is pressing on in Asia. For its Manila store, IKEA has said it will spend an initial 7 billion pesos ($134 million) to build, stock, and staff the store, which will carry 9,000 products.

The Manila complex will have a two-level shop, a warehouse, an e-commerce facility and a call center that will serve more than 5 million households within a 60-minute radius. The company will employ about 500 staff.

In September, IKEA kicked off an online pilot test with a limited number of goods for their Philippine customers. The dry run was done to ensure a smooth operations and customer experience.

Some of IKEA Manila's best sellers during online pilot test:

Kupong alarm clock at P90

Fejka artificial potted plant at P290

Bondis wall clock at P590

The Karmig soft toy at P200

Trofast storage box at P159

Diktig play kitchen at P5,990

How to shop online

Just create an IKEA account (this is apart from the IKEA Family membership information) then proceed to shop, add to cart, then check out.

Payment options include:

Major credit cards

GCash

Installments via BDO.

Delivery options

The are three delivery options:

Truck (limited to Metro Manila)

Parcel (not more than 30 kg and 1.8 meters in height — can be delivered to greater Manila such as Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, parts of Quezon up to Lucena, Bulacan, Pampanga, Tarlac, Bataan, and Subic).

Click and collect (in designated collection points).

IKEA is expanding rapidly in Asia: It debuted the first of 2 stores in India; in 2020, it also opened the first city-center store in Tokyo near one of its busiest metro stations. The Swedish furniture retailer now has 4 stores in Indonesia and another 4 in South Korea.