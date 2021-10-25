Established in 1995, Hamriyah Free Zone is ideally located in the Emirate of Sharjah, UAE, offering economically viable incorporation services including modern infrastructure, logistics, connectivity and critical operations support for its investors, encouraging regional, international trade and commerce. More than 6,500 companies, both Fortune 500 enterprises and SMEs, currently operate and flourish at Hamriyah Free Zone.
The modern free zone is spread across 30 million square metres of prime industrial land, offering a unique advantage of sea, land and air connectivity. Offering an access to a 14-metre-deep port and 7-metre-deep inner harbour, Hamriyah Free Zone is home to the highest number of steel fabricators, and is also a primary hub for oil and gas companies in the region.
Hamriyah Free Zone Authority offers investors the opportunity to open a company in one of six diverse sectors. These key sectors are: Oil and Gas, Industrial Manufacturing, Food Park, Maritime Industry, Global Logistics Park and Accelerator Hub.
Solutions
HFZA offers cost-effective offices and licencing options to support aspiring entrepreneurs, with a wide range of services and facilities built to help them reach their goals. HFZA has also streamlined and simplified the procedures which enables the entrepreneurs to get their licence in less than 60 minutes. International standard, pre-fabricated warehouses are available to suit your business requirements. These light industrial units provide appropriate electrical loads and lighting and are equipped with roller doors and a loading bay.
Hamriyah Free Zone offers prime industrial plots of land starting from 2,500 sqm at competitive fixed lease rates for the first five years and a range of facilities such as, extensive network of transportation, power, water and waste management, dedicated labour accommodation with recreational facilities, and much more.