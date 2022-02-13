L.T.Pagarani, Chairman, Choithrams

You have business interests across different continents. How important is the UAE market for Choithrams?

Our beginnings in UAE go back nearly 50 years and it was our first entry in the GCC. Dubai is our gateway to the GCC and the UAE continues to be a very significant market for Choithrams. The UAE market has an open business friendly environment and a diverse customer profile that makes it a great place to try out new products and judge consumer trends.

What would you say is Choithram’s biggest strength that has kept it going for more than half a century?

Choithram’s biggest strength has been its people — we have over the years had great colleagues who have helped us grow the business. Innovation has always been at the heart of the company’s ethos. We were the earliest to bring a diverse range of imported products to our supermarkets. We were one of the first groceries in the region to sell our groceries online and to charge for the use of single-use plastic bags in our stores. We continue to look for opportunities to bring new products and set new trends in the region.

Where do you see the Choithram Group in the next 10 years?

I see the Choithrams Group growing from strength to strength over the years. We will continue to innovate, adapt to the new world and changing consumer trends and increase our focus on sustainability in the long run. Our commitment to give back to society in partnership with Dubai Cares, WFP and a host of other programs is an important determinant of our future.

Ahmed El Tigani Abdel Rahim

Prof. Dr. Ahmed El Tigani Abdel Rahim, CEO, Al Rawabi Dairy Company

As a major regional brand in dairy products, how do you make sure your products remain competitive amidst those from popular international brands?

Al Rawabi has a very diverse portfolio of products. We are confident in our abilities to tackle any competition amidst popular international brands, because as such is the quality of each and every product at Al Rawabi. The Nation’s Health has always been our priority, and this reflects through the wide range of functional products that we offer. Nutree Boost – a Low Fat Laban drink with oats guarantees a boost at any time of the day. The product is designed specially keeping in mind, those who are in a rush. It is a meal replacement and excellent source of energy and quick boost. Vitamin D Milk caters to the issue of Vitamin D deficiency that we face in this part of the world. Our protein plus milk provides a whopping 28 grams in 500 ml – something anyone into fitness and muscle building would admire. Our Immu Boost range of products provide an immunity shield in today’s time when immunity has become an important concern. We are the leading dairy and juice company, and we carry the strong ties, that we have with the nation and community very close to our heart. We are a 100 % local and offer ultimate quality and freshness. Our products come to your table, straight from our farm in 24 hours !

Although you have diversified into juice and other food products, you are still perceived as a dairy brand? Is this an image you would want to change?

One should always carry his heritage and culture close to his heart. And that is exactly what we follow at Al Rawabi. Despite all the innovation we do, our history is very important to us. Our core business started with dairy, and we are answering the needs of the consumer through expanding into juice, bakery and more. Our farm, located at the heart of Dubai’s dessert in Al Khawaneej has over 17,000 happy cows. We would like to stay close to our heritage, whilst catering to consumer needs and doing what we do the best – take care of The Nation’s Health

Are there plans for expansion beyond the UAE and the region?

We are already present in Oman and there are plans to explore other markets as well. We believe in constant innovation and unbeatable freshness and quality. We are the leaders in UAE and would like to prioritize all consumers no matter where they may be located. It is always a pleasure to bring local heritage and company values to other regions as well.

Rajiv Warrier Image Credit:

Rajiv Warrier, CEO, Choithrams

How has the pandemic changed the grocery retail business?

The pandemic has brought about significant changes in customer behaviour. An increasing number of customers have shifted to online shopping and home delivery. Even as the worst effects of the pandemic are behind us, customers have gotten used to ordering online and reduced their physical visits to groceries. At the same time, customers pay a lot more attention to hygiene and the crowds in supermarkets than they did in the past. Spotting these opportunities, there are many more pure play online platforms tied up with the grocery business than pre-pandemic.

In what ways have Choithrams implemented its learnings from the pandemic in enhancing the business?

We have recently launched a Choithrams mobile app that offers customers the convenience of ordering their favourite foods from the comfort of their phones. We have changed our operational processes and invested in logistics and delivery to ensure that deliveries happen in the shortest possible time as scheduled by the customer. We have improved stock availability to ensure our customers get what they want at all times.

Do you have any expansion plans in the GCC, especially in the UAE?

We are looking for opportunities to expand our retail footprint across the UAE and GCC. We presently have 7 new stores coming up in the UAE over the next few months. We will continue to partner with online platforms in the GCC to serve our customers through any channel of their choice.

Abdul Jebbar Image Credit:

Abdul Jebbar PB, Group Managing Director, Hotpack Global

Hotpack is the region’s leading name in manufacturing and distribution of food packaging products. How has the industry evolved in the past decade?

Food packaging industry has undergone massive changes during the past decade – especially during the last couple of years. When in earlier days, food packaging was more about preserving food and preventing wastage, more focus is now given to best manufacturing practices and product hygiene, sustainability and many other parameters. Moreover, modern day food packaging plays a key role in creating brand identity by bringing a product to life with its visual appearance and functional solutions. With the onset of pandemic, food aggregators and cloud kitchens have changed the food packaging scenario even more as high-end restaurants and food chains consider food packaging to be part of their brand identity.

What are the emerging trends in the food packaging industry?

Focus is on customized packaging solutions as customers want their food packaging to visually convey their brand identity and values. New age trends ensure sustainability, recyclable features and those causing less carbon footprint.

Where do you see the sector in general and your brand in particular in the next decade?

Consumer behaviors changed with the ecommerce surge with increased demand for packaging solutions. Hotpack’s product line being dynamic, we were able to cater to the rising demand for both rigid and flexible packaging.

Omar Al Droubi Image Credit:

Omar Al Droubi, Managing Director, Tilda

Rice is a staple for billions of people. How difficult was it to carve a name for your brand in this crowded sector?

I believe the short answer is that it is extremely difficult, but as we have proven, it is also not impossible. What we have achieved with Tilda is to add value to a commodity product, build a Brand that communicates Trust, Quality, Consistency and supply the finest, most Pure form of Basmati rice year on year without compromising on Quality. This is what Tilda has done over the past 50 years, where we have built a Brand of Pure Basmati Rice which the consumers trust and love and know exactly what outcome they expect the moment they purchase our products from the shelf.

Why would someone want to choose Tilda over rice from another brand?

What sets Tilda apart from other brands is the purity and quality. These are two words which are essential to a consistent rice experience for a consumer. Where most brands mix Basmati with non-Basmati rice to adjust for changing costs (as it is a commodity product, with new crop coming in every year, and cost changes every year), Tilda maintains its 100 per cent pure Basmati recipe and continues to provide the best quality all year long, all over the world.

You market your products across 50 countries now. How important is the Middle East market for Tilda?

Basmati comes from 2 main countries, namely India and Pakistan. Outside of these 2 countries, Middle east happens to be the biggest market for Basmati rice due to the fact that a)Basmati Rice is the centre of all Arab cuisines b) There is a lot of influx of people coming from India and Pakistan, hence demand for Basmati rice remains high at all times. In fact, Middle east is one of those places where Rice is consumed even sometimes two times a day. This makes Middle east a very strategic and important market for us. However, with so much diversity comes a different challenge of varied cuisines that consumers prepare. Which is why Tilda has diversified its portfolio to cater to multiple nationalities by providing the Best Rice solution for their chosen cuisines. That why Tilda is a go-to Brand for all different types of consumers as we don’t just sell rice, we sell perfect experiences.

Dhananjay Datar

Dr. Dhananjay Datar – Chairman and Managing Director – Al Adil Trading

The pandemic has caused a major shift in customer behaviour in the retail industry. What effect has this had on Al Adil?

Al Adil has benefitted in multiple ways on account of the shift in consumer behavior. We, at Al Adil, always have been placing a great importance on healthy food items as well as organic food products. Ever since the pandemic started the demand for these food items have gone up. Since we entered this segment much earlier, we are in a very strong position to meet the growing needs. There has also been a shift in food preference and here also we were well equipped to meet the changing needs. We have also noticed a major surge in online purchase and thankfully we were ready with our online store much in advance. I personally take it as my responsibility to keep close track of consumer behavior and this has helped Al Adil in many ways.

How has the online retail business been doing for your store?

Online retail business has grown multifold for us. But what I find interesting is the fact that our line retail growth has been parallel with the growth in our physical stores. In fact, these two have complemented each other. We have also noticed that there is a difference in the segment of buyers who prefer line vis a vis the brick and mortar stores. We ensure that the we clearly understand these needs and cater to them without any compromise. The line retail business is up and running 24x7 and there are many consumers who prefer that over the other.

Are there any plans to diversify into other sectors?

I am always looking at opportunities and when the right opportunity comes, I will announce it to everyone.

Sankha Biswas Image Credit:

Sankha Biswas, CEO – Nutridor

The dairy products market here is a busy one with several regional and international heavyweights. What do you think sets Nutridor apart from the rest?

Nutridor is a consumer-centric brand, we place the customer at the centre of all our strategies. Our flagship dairy brand, Abevia, benefits from 30 years of R&D investments aimed at product innovation and bring forth products that connect with consumer trends and demands. We continue to inspire better choices by improving the nutritional quality of our food and beverages coupled with offerings across different price ranges and all socio-economic segments.

Nutridor has a significant presence in the South-East Asia and Africa markets. How important is the UAE and the GCC for your brand?

Although we are a relatively new entrant to the Middle East market, we are armed with over 30 years of experience in Africa and South-East Asia. Nutridor believes in long-term investments and organic growth. In this region, our flagship products Abevia Evaporated Milk and Abevia Sweetened Condensed Milk have been successful in bringing health and affordability together. Our international portfolio of products includes yogurt, butter, ghee, Anhydrous Milk Fat (AMF), mozzarella, cheddar, Emmental, and paneer.

Do you have any plans to diversify into a wider food and beverages portfolio for the brand?