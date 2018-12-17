Alphabet Inc's Google said on Monday that it is investing over $1 billion (Dh3.67 billion) to establish a new campus in New York city, as it expands its presence in the city's technology corridor along the Hudson River.
The new leased campus, which is over 1.7 million square-foot, will be the primary location for Google's global business organisation, the company said in a blog post.
The news comes on the heels of Amazon.com Inc picking New York as its second headquarters.
Earlier in March, Google had announced a $2.4 billion purchase of the Manhattan Chelsea Market.