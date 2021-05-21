Dubai: The Global Finance Magazine declared Qatar first richest country in the region and fourth in the world with a per capita share of $93,508 followed by the UAE, which ranked 11th globally with a share of $58,753.
According to the Global Finance Magazine, Bahrain ranked third richest country in the region and 23rd globally with a share of $48,766 followed by Saudi Arabia, which ranked 25th with a share of $46,811.
Kuwait has also been declared the fifth richest country in the Gulf and the Arab world; while it ranked 32nd globally in terms of GDP per capita according to purchasing power parity (PPP) with a share of $41,621.