Dubai

Gender equality in the workplace could increase global gross domestic product (GDP) by up to $8 trillion over 10 years, according to a new report from Accenture.

According to the report, employees’ innovation mindset — described by Accenture as their willingness and ability to innovate — is nearly four times higher in companies with a robust culture of gender equality.

Therefore, Accenture contends that if this innovation mindset can be increased by 10 per cent in all countries, the rewards would be enormous: $8 trillion to be exact.

Accenture’s new research found that this mindset of innovation is stronger in “fast-growing economies and in countries with high labour-productivity growth.”

However, when it comes to creating equality-driven and empowering work places, there is a huge disconnect between top executives and their employees, the report added: While 76 per cent of executives globally said they empower employees to innovate, only 42 per cent of employees agreed.