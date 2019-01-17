Slowing global growth poses downside risks to oil demand and prices. We forecast Group of 20 leading economies to grow 2.9 per cent in 2019 and 2.7 per cent in 2020, slower than an estimated 3.3 per cent in 2018. Risks to global growth stem from the impact of broadening tensions between the US and China, and tightening financing conditions. In November 2018, Opec lowered its forecast for the increase in global oil demand in 2019 by 70,000 barrels to 1.29 mbpd, bringing the total demand forecast for the year to 100 mbpd.