Galaxy Watch3 unveiled
Galaxy Watch3 is dubbed as the next-generation companion for busy people — managing routines, smashing fitness goals, and taking ownership over an active lifestyle.
There are four different Watch3 models, with prices starting from $399.
The tech giant unveiled the Galaxy Watch 3, alongside Galaxy Note20 / Ultra, Galaxy Buds Live, Tab S7 / S7+, and Galaxy Z Fold2 on Wednesday, during in a livestreaming event from South Korea to introduce a new suite of power devices.
This smartwatch doesn't just appeal to the eye — it’s also billed as the center of wellness experience, with Samsung’s health suite.
Here's what we know about the Galaxy Watch3:
- Built with premium materials
- A slimmed-down version of the popular rotating bezel
- The Blood oxygen feature allows you to measure and track oxygen saturation over time, for fitness and wellness purposes.
- Samsung Health Monitor app on Galaxy Watch3 offers cuff-less blood pressure and electrocardiogram (ECG) measurements
- ECG will be available in markets where these features have been authorised, says Samsung
Detects fall
When a potential fall is detected, your location will be sent immediately to pre-designated contacts.
Running Analysis will help you run better, improve form and prevent injuries, while VO2 max follows your cardio progress to provide insight into oxygen consumption.
From $399
@MaxWinebach, a tech blogger, claimed the 41mm version starts from $399.
@TechnologyUpdates, meanwhile, stated that Samsung Galaxy Watch3 comes with 1.2/1.4-inch Super AMOLED display, Rotating Bezel, and Tizen OS 5.5, with pricing starting from $429.99 for the 45mm version.
Pricing:
non-LTE
- 45mm: $429.99
- 41mm: $399.99
LTE
- 41mm: $449.99
- 45mm: $479.99
The watch will be available in Bronze, Silver for both the 41mm and 45mm models.
For those who want to stay fit while being at home, Samsung Health provides more than 120 different home training programs so you can track your workout progress on your watch.