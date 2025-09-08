The application has been downloaded 2.8 million+ times since UAE launch
Dubai: myAster, the digital health platform from Aster DM Healthcare, has expanded its 24/7 express delivery service beyond Dubai.
Residents in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah can now receive medicines, health supplements, and beauty products in 90 minutes.
The expansion is a response to demand for home delivery of both prescription medicines and a range of wellness and beauty items.
The service was first launched in Dubai with a 60-minute delivery promise. According to Nalla Karunanithy, CEO of Digital Health and E-Commerce at Aster DM Healthcare, the expansion is focused on making healthcare more accessible.
"This expansion is not just about convenience, but about building a health and wellness ecosystem that truly revolves around patients," Karunanithy said.
The myAster app offers prescription drugs along with a range of other products, including vitamins and nutritional supplements, skincare and beauty products, mother-and-baby care items, and personal hygiene products.
This expansion moves the service beyond Dubai to become a nationwide service for residents in five emirates.
Since its launch in 2022, myAster has garnered over 2.8 million downloads and has been utilised by more than 2 million people. In-person doctor appointments at Aster are increasingly being booked through the app.
With a recent launch in Saudi Arabia and this new expansion in the UAE, myAster is continuing its regional growth.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox