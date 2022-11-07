The UAE’s largest privately owned developer, Select Group, is well known for award-winning properties such as Marina Gate Residences, Six Senses Residences The Palm and the master waterfront community in Business Bay, Peninsula. The group has recently concluded the purchase of Mushrif Village and launched it to market on a freehold ownership basis, allowing foreign individuals of any nationality to own real estate in Mushrif Village development without restriction. In fact, sub-communities in Mirdif on freehold are extremely rare, making Mushrif Village a truly unique opportunity for interested homebuyers.
Location
An established gated community in Mirdif, Mushrif Village presents a neighbourhood rated among the best residential areas in Dubai for families.
Away from the busy city, yet well connected to key lifestyle and shopping districts, its location is ideal, allowing residents to have the best of both worlds. Nestled on Al Khawaneej Street with an easy connection to one of Dubai’s main highways, Mushrif Village elicits a serene environment away from the rush of the city, yet just moments from the city’s centre.
A short stroll away, the neighbouring green space at Mushrif Park and the vibrant shopping destination of City Centre Mirdif create a fulfilling lifestyle that brings together nature and entertainment that residents can immerse themselves in.
Types of properties
Inspired by Spanish-style architecture, Mushrif Village offers 122 ultra-spacious villas/townhouses ranging from two- to four-bedroom. All residences feature maid’s rooms, a family room, private parking and an outdoor garden.
Ranging from 2,795 sq. ft. to 4,737 sq. ft., the residences present an elegant and sophisticated design style woven into luscious greenery and scenic landscaping. With a focus on beautifully crafted details and natural materials that deliver a timeless look, there is plenty of scope for residents to infuse each space with their individuality.
Community
Spread across verdant green landscapes featuring a tranquil living environment, this suburban villa community offers all the benefits of living in a gated complex, providing a mix of a peaceful oasis outside the bustling city.
The community has its own unique atmosphere. Every effort creates an environment where residents can enjoy an exclusive and refreshing outdoor lifestyle with a beautiful swimming pool, kid’s playground areas, basketball court, lush green parks and landscaped gardens. A dedicated Residents Club creates a sense of community, and a well-equipped gym allows residents to stay fit and active.
The villas/townhouses are available for sale with prices starting from Dh2.69 million. For more information and to schedule a viewing, please visit select-group.ae/mushrifvillage or contact Select Group on +971 4 368 3355.