Dubai: The US logistics giant FedEx will build its new hub for the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa (MEISA) region at Dubai World Central’s logistics district.
The hub will provide “the opportunity for future flight growth through Dubai, enabling FedEx to expand its commercial footprint to provide businesses and customers faster access to more countries around the world,” Fedex said in a statement.
“With increasing trade needs within the region and globally, the ideal location of the hub and our advanced technology solutions will allow us to grow and strengthen our presence in the MEISA region and beyond,” said Jack Muhs, regional President of FedEx Express. “The hub will be developed with sustainable operations and energy use in mind and will enhance the overall customer experience with an automated and advanced sorting system, hi-speed security screening equipment, cold-chain services, and capabilities to manage dangerous goods.”
Global demand for cargo has shot up since the start of the pandemic last year. According to IATA (International Air Transport Association), the Middle East experienced a 15.4 per cent rise in international cargo volumes in August 2021, compared to the same period in 2019 .
“We are delighted to be helping FedEx expand its regional operations with our optimal operational solutions, bespoke services and state-of-the art infrastructure,” said Khalifa Alzaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation. “The mega logistic player’s presence will further consolidate our global position as the preferred choice for industry players seeking to operate in an integrated, economic environment, where they would connect with international markets through a multi-modal platform.”