UAE tax registrants logging into the EmaraTax platform will now be able to sign in using UAE Pass as well.
The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) stated that the new feature was launched in collaboration with relevant authorities, and designed to meet the highest standards of security, confidentiality, and accuracy of information and procedures.
Abdulla Al Bastaki, Executive Director of the Information Technology Sector at the FTA, called on all customers to take advantage of the new feature and activate their UAE Pass accounts.
“All of this was made possible by the forward-looking vision of our wise leadership, which aims to forecast the future with strategies and initiatives designed to enhance the efficiency of government systems, improve quality of life for individuals, establish a sustainable environment, and promote happiness and wellbeing in the community. The agreement also aims to offer an added value for users, allowing them to save time, cost, and effort, while offering them faster processing time for services and increased flexibility of data communication.”