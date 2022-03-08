Dubai: Facebook parent company Meta opened its regional headquarters in Dubai Internet City on Tuesday.
The office was inaugurated by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council.
From Dubai, Meta will manage its operations in MENA region
