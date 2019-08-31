Sharjah. The Expo Centre Sharjah revealed that the first half of 2019 has recorded a notable hike in the number of companies that made their debut in the Expo Centre exhibitions, with a ratio of 20 per cent.
Expo Centre added that the most exhibition that attracted participating companies and exhibitors was the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show (WJMES).
While the Real Estate Investment Exhibition (ACRES 2019) recorded 11 per cent growth in the number of local, regional and international exhibitors. Also, SteelFab 2019, the region’s premier metal working event, saw a 25 per cent growth in the number of exhibitors.
Exhibitions to be organised and hosted will range from cultural, real estate, industrial, consumer and other items, most notably the 38th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair, Xposure International Photography Festival and the 47th edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show.