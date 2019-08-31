Sharjah. The Expo Centre Sharjah revealed that the first half of 2019 has recorded a notable hike in the number of companies that made their debut in the Expo Centre exhibitions, with a ratio of 20 per cent.

Expo Centre added that the most exhibition that attracted participating companies and exhibitors was the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show (WJMES).

While the Real Estate Investment Exhibition (ACRES 2019) recorded 11 per cent growth in the number of local, regional and international exhibitors. Also, SteelFab 2019, the region’s premier metal working event, saw a 25 per cent growth in the number of exhibitors.