Abu Dhabi: Etisalat UAE, the telecom division of e&, aims to sustain its leadership as a digital telco and is already making great strides towards remaining resilient in the future hyper-connected world by transforming its technology model and excelling in customer and employee experience, said Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO, Etisalat UAE.
“The evolution in the telecom sector is all about conquering crossroads by showcasing resilience. The industry has continuously adapted in the face of disruption, adjusting to endure and grow in a drastically evolving ecosystem,” he said at the Telecoms World Middle East 2022 conference.
“Telcos need to evolve into multi-sector digital service providers to maximise their share in the value chain. This entails rejuvenating the core and enabling next-generation verticals and digital experiences,” he added.
He also highlighted how the telecom industry’s challenges during the last decade encouraged telcos to find new opportunities and transition more and more towards techcos, driving digital transformation for their networks and services. In the era of ‘connectivity renaissance’, “the 5G network will enable us to take advantage of the limitless possibilities that we can imagine, innovate and implement ideas that will drive smart connectivity and maximise value creation for our customers in all segments”.