The move came in a week in which oil fell to near $50 (Dh183) a barrel, a price that four years ago would have panicked US drillers. But since then, shale explorers have cut costs, boosted fracking efficiency and made wells longer and more productive. The result: Break-evens for a 30 per cent profit have been almost halved to just $45 a barrel in the prolific Permian Basin.