The UAE fuel price committee slashed fuel prices for the month of January 2022 on Tuesday, with petrol prices lower by Dh0.12-0.13 per litre.
Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.65 per litre, down from Dh2.77 in December 2021, a reduction of 12 fils. Special 95 will cost Dh2.53 a litre, down from Dh2.66 the previous month, down 13 fils.
E-Plus 91 will be priced lower by 12 fils at Dh2.46 a litre, a decrease from Dh2.58 in December, while diesel will cost Dh2.56 a litre, down from Dh2.77 in the previous month, a steep drop of 21 fils.
This is the second consecutive month when fuel prices were lowered in the country. Fuel prices in December were reduced by 3 fils compared to November prices.