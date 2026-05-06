“Yes, for sure,” Al Bawardi said in an exclusive interview with Gulf News. “Definitely given the size of an amount of work coming up, that's needed for specialised companies such as ours. Yes, moving forward, we will be able to attract a lot of workers from blue-collar to white collar.”

“In the UAE we have been making investments historically to be able to accommodate that capacity,” he said. “For us, we reached the 3.4 million barrel per day mark and hopefully within the future, with the exit from OPEC , we're not tied to the quota constraint from the group itself and we're able to produce more, up to 5 million barrels.”

“For us, we have been investing heavily to enable localisation, as well as to be able to have the capabilities in order for us to serve our clients in a turnkey solution type of approach,” he said.

“Along with it comes prerequisites to where, as a local company, we need to man up in terms of workers, in terms of equipment, to be able to facilitate the increase in work capacity moving forward,” Al Bawardi said.

“With that specifically, we're able to reach that milestone, because the investments have already been made, and the capacity is already there,” he said. “For us as a single contractor we're able to facilitate and be able to complement the initiative of the country in order for us to be able to push that into 5 million barrels per day.”

“With that, what it means to us is looking at it from a short to medium term, there's a lot of work ahead for us, to be able to aid within this national initiative,” he said. “There is a lot of work to be done to be able to reach that capacity, and we're ready and capable to do so.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.