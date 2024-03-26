Dubai: Shell will debut in Sri Lanka’s fuel retailing market this year through a partnership between Shell Brands International AG and RM Parks (Private) Limited, the companies announced on Tuesday. RM Parks (Private) Limited, a collaboration between Tristar Group and RM Parks Inc., will oversee the rebranding of 150 existing fuel stations across Sri Lanka under the Shell banner.
The companies said in a statement, “This move follows their contract with the Sri Lankan Ministry of Petroleum and Energy in 2023, which granted them operational rights for 20 years.”
Eugene Mayne, Group CEO of Tristar, said, “This is a great start to 2024, and we look forward to making a strong entry into the downstream fuel industry in Sri Lanka.”
The first Shell-branded stations are expected to open in the third quarter of 2024.
Mayne said, “With a valuable partner such as RM Parks and by harnessing the strength of the Shell brand, the opportunities to grow our footprint in Sri Lanka are unlimited, and we look forward to playing an active role in making further oil and gas investments in the country.”
The brand license and product supply agreement will give Sri Lankan consumers access to Shell’s fuel and lubricant portfolio. This will build on the company’s experience as the global leader in mobility, bringing quality fuels, lubricants, and services to motorists worldwide.
Jason Callison, President of RM Parks Inc., said, “We are excited to continue our long and valuable relationship with Shell by reintroducing the Shell Brand in Sri Lanka after a more than 60-year absence.”
Callison said, “With our strong partnership with the Tristar Group and the Shell brand, we feel that the future growth opportunities in Sri Lanka are limitless.”
Shell said approximately 33 million drivers worldwide visit a Shell service station for an evolving range of quality fuels.
István Kapitány, Global Executive Vice President of Shell Mobility, said, “Through this partnership with RM Parks and Tristar, we are excited to bring the experience of visiting Shell service stations, including our Shell fuels and great convenience retail offers, to millions of new customers in Sri Lanka.”