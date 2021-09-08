Sharjah: His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved connecting Al Batayeh and Al Shanouf residential district to the natural gas network at a cost of Dh78.5 million.
Saeed Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (Sewa) thanked Dr. Sheikh Sultan for his keenness on providing the best services to all regions in the emirate.
The project includes connecting Al Batayeh to the natural gas network in six phases, costing Dh21.89 million. The gas pipeline is extended across 200 km, and is expected to be completed within three years.
Al Shanouf district will see the installation of a 640km pipeline at a cost of Dh65.6 million.