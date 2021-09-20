Dubai: The Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) has been contracted by Sharjah Electricity, Water & Gas Authority (SEWA) to deliver “nearly all” of Sharjah’s gas demand. To meet its obligation, SNOC is drawing on its own production as well as gas imported from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), with whom SNOC entered a 10-year supply agreement that started in July last.
“While we all recognise that this is a historic event for SNOC, we also appreciate the great responsibility that comes with it. SNOC has been entrusted to make sure that SEWA always has the right quantity of gas that it needs to keep the lights on in Sharjah, as well as maintain the supply of water,” said Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of Sharjah Petroleum Council and President of Sharjah National Oil Corporation. “I am confident that, with our people in SNOC and the cooperation of SEWA and ADNOC, we shall meet our obligation in the smoothest possible manner.”
In 2019, SNOC and ADNOC signed an interim contract to close the gas supply gap with SEWA. This contract was later fortified with a 10-year gas supply agreement, which started in July.
Gas is now flowing smoothly from SNOC’s portfolio to SEWA, including regular supplies from ADNOC, in accordance with the provisions of the signed contracts.