Dubai: Saudi Aramco has received orders worth 144.1 billion riyals ($38.4 billion) for the institutional tranche of its planned initial public offering (IPO), its financial advisers said in a joint statement on Monday.

The institutional bookbuilding began on November 17 and investors have until December 4 to place orders. Aramco plans to sell 1.5 per cent of its shares, in a deal which could raise up to $25.6 billion.