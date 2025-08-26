GOLD/FOREX
Philippine-Saudi partnership to power up remote islands

Philippine wealth fund Maharlika, ACWA Power to electrify off-grid islands

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Manila's sovereign wealth fund Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC) has partnered with Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power to electrify off-grid islands in the Philippines. The initiative targets isolated communities that rely on costly fossil generators, addressing both energy poverty and environmental concerns. Photo shows a community solar power project in Paluan town on the island of Mindoro, the first solar-plus-storage microgrid system in Asia to use Tesla’s Powerpack energy storage system installed in 2018 to end power outages on the island.
Solar Philippines

Manila: Hold onto your solar panels, Philippine islanders.

In a bold move to light up the islands, the Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC) — the country’s sovereign wealth fund — has teamed up with Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power, a global heavyweight in renewables.

The dynamic duo just inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to scope out renewable energy and energy-storage projects on off-grid Philippine islands. 

Right now, they’re crunching the numbers, identifying sites, testing feasibility, and mapping out future power plans, as per SEA Energy News.


What’s in it for the islanders?

  • MIC brings the local mandate and serious financial muscle (part of its ₱75 billion commitment).

  • ACWA Power brings global credentials — including expertise in solar, wind, green hydrogen, and desalination along with a powerhouse portfolio of ~78.8 GW.

Together, they’re charged up to bring clean, sustainable electricity to the Philippines’ most remote isles — and some groundbreaking moves.

The partnership, announced on August 24, 2025, leverages ACWA Power’s expertise in renewable energy solutions and MIC’s mandate to drive impactful investments in the Philippines.

Collaboration

By deploying renewable energy projects, such as solar and wind power installations, the collaboration seeks to provide clean, affordable electricity to underserved regions, enhancing quality of life and fostering economic growth.

ACWA Power, listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange, brings a wealth of experience in developing large-scale renewable energy projects across 13 countries. 

Its portfolio includes solar, wind, and desalination projects, making it a fitting partner for the Philippines’ diverse energy needs.

MIC, established to catalyse infrastructure and sustainable development, views this partnership as a cornerstone of its mission to deliver long-term socio-economic benefits.

The projects are expected to prioritise areas in the Visayas and Mindanao, where many islands remain unconnected to the national grid.

The initiative has garnered positive sentiment, citing the potential of renewable energy to uplift remote communities.

However, details on project timelines, specific locations, and investment scales remain undisclosed, with both parties indicating that feasibility studies are underway.

This partnership marks a pivotal moment for the Philippines’ energy sector, aligning with national goals to increase renewable energy capacity and reduce carbon emissions. 

The Philippines, an archipelago of 7,641 islands, and the promise of sustainable power for off-grid islands could reshape the local energy landscape.

With the renewable power tandem moving forward, it could bring light and opportunity to the country’s most remote corners.

