Philippine-Saudi partnership to power up remote islands

Manila's sovereign wealth fund Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC) has partnered with Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power to electrify off-grid islands in the Philippines. The initiative targets isolated communities that rely on costly fossil generators, addressing both energy poverty and environmental concerns. Photo shows a community solar power project in Paluan town on the island of Mindoro, the first solar-plus-storage microgrid system in Asia to use Tesla’s Powerpack energy storage system installed in 2018 to end power outages on the island. Solar Philippines