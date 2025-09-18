Panasonic to debut next-gen batteries for robots

Electronics maker working to improve energy density, safety of its solid-state batteries
Panasonic Holdings Corp. will debut a sample batch of its new solid-state batteries during the fiscal year ending March 2027 as it seeks to crack the next-generation batteries market for robots and other systems.
Panasonic’s push is part of a broader industry effort for the mass production of power sources more efficient and safer than conventional lithium-ion batteries.
Solid-state batteries carry the potential to last longer and endure greater temperatures with a lower risk of leakage or combustion, owing to the absence of liquid electrolytes.
The company plans to initially use its new batteries in industrial robots, tire pressure monitoring systems and other scenarios in which their strengths will be utilised in high temperature conditions, said Shoichiro Watanabe, chief technology officer of Panasonic Energy Co.
While its core product is the lithium ion battery, the Osaka-based electronics maker is working to improve the energy density and safety of its solid-state batteries.
Panasonic, which is chasing small-battery leader TDK Corp., aims to leverage its experience making electric vehicle batteries to claim a bigger slice of this new market.
Toyota Motor Corp. and Idemitsu Kosan Co. previously announced plans to install the solid-state batteries they jointly developed in EVs in 2027 and 2028, while Nissan Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co. have said they’re developing batteries to keep up with competition.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox