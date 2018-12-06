“President Trump’s ongoing oil market intervention will continue to test Opec and its allies’ tolerance,” said Ehsan Khoman, Head of MENA Research and Strategy at MUFG Bank, Ltd. “Heading into the last day tomorrow, we view that the group will focus its endeavours on its “Opec+ First” policy, and thus prioritise curbing the current oversupply in the market, above entertaining calls from President Trump to maintain current production levels.”