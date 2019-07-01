The Opec flag on a desk ahead of a news conference at the 175th Organisation Of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) meeting in Vienna, Austria, on December 6, 2018. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Abu Dhabi: Opec on Monday agreed on a 9-month extension of the production cut agreement till the end of March to balance oil markets and shore up oil prices.

The decision on extension of the deal was taken at the meeting of 14-member group in Vienna on Monday with Iran, the arch-rival of de facto Opec leader Saudi Arabia backing the extension.

Opec and its allies are currently cutting production by 1.2 million barrels per day to rebalance oil markets in terms of demand and supply and support oil prices.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other countries supported the extension of the deal with Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Khalid Al Falih saying on twitter that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman agreed to extend the agreement starting from July.

“Once again, the agreement confirms that the Saudi-Russian partnership paves the way for ensuring the interests of producers and consumers and sustaining the growth of the world economy,” said Al Falih ahead of the Opec meeting.

The UAE also backed the deal. “I’m for an extension, I think it’s needed for the current conditions of the market,” UAE’s Energy Minister Suhail Mohammad Faraj Al Mazroui, told reporters in Vienna. “So I’m expecting a rather easier meeting.”

The development comes amid growing tensions in the Middle East between the US and Iran on one hand, raising concerns on supply of crude oil and dampening demand due to US, China trade tensions as well as rising global oil inventories.

Tensions between the US and Iran have increased in recent times after attacks on oil tankers near Strait of Hormuz, an important shipping route for oil and oil installations in Saudi Arabia. A US surveillance drone was also downed escalating tensions further.

“Since our last meeting in December 2018, we saw an improvement in market conditions over the first part of the year, particularly when compared to the turbulence and volatility of the fourth quarter of 2018,” said Manuel Salvador Quevedo Fernandez, Venezuela’s oil minister and President of the Opec Conference, during his opening address at the conference.

“However, over the past month or so we have seen a growing list of escalating uncertainties, related to such issues as trade negotiations, monetary policy developments, as well as geopolitical issues.”

“There are clear signs of some economic bearishness, and many institutions are pointing to a more challenging outlook for oil supply and demand fundamentals,” he said.

“We need to remain vigilant, continually monitor the market and be flexible and agile to take the necessary actions — as we have done in the past — that are required to maintain these hard won successes.”

The decision taken amid slowing demand for oil, was welcomed by analysts.

“It should come as no real surprise that Opec has agreed to extend oil supply cuts until March 2020 following their meeting today in Vienna, with the slowing demand becoming an ever-increasing factor. Ministers from the 14 nations have agreed to continue this policy as they look to get prices back up to $70 per barrel in the coming months,” said Mihir Kapadia, the CEO of Sun Global Investments.

with inputs from Bloomberg

Box

Oil jumps on extension of cuts

Abu Dhabi: Brent prices rose as much as 3.1 per cent after Opec+ group signalled about an extension to the production cuts as well as restart of talks between the US and China to solve trade related issues.

Brent traded above $66.01 per barrel during earlier sessions on the extension of the cuts but was trading at lower levels as there was no announcement pertaining to a deeper cut. Brent was trading at $64.94 per barrel at 8:02 PM UAE time.

West Texas Intermediate, rose by more than 2 per cent at $59.66 per barrel at 6:14pm UAE time but was down my $1 per barrel later.

Perhaps market was expecting a more aggressive cut rather than an extension, Essam Kassabieh, senior analyst with Menacorp, said.