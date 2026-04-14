Oil whiplash: Brent crude surges, WTI falls — traders price in ceasefire deadline risk ahead of possible 'second' US–Iran talks

WTI crude (US benchmark) is weaker — down across the session — as markets hold out hope for a second round of U.S.–Iran negotiations aimed at extending the fragile ceasefire, easing fears of a total supply shutdown through the Strait of Hormuz. This decline echoes recent drops tied to fragile ceasefire optimism.

Brent crude (global benchmark) and Murban crude are up notably, pricing in persistent supply disruption risks out of the Middle East, where the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint for roughly 20% of global oil trade — remains volatile.