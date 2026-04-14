Oil whiplash: Brent crude surges, WTI falls — traders price in ceasefire deadline risk ahead of possible 'second' US–Iran talks

Inverse WTI–Brent spread highlights clash between regional fundamentals and war risk
Oil futures have diverged sharply early on Tuesday morning (as per 8.28am Tokyo time, April 14, 2026) with WTI crude sliding even as Brent and Middle East benchmarks rally.
This reflects a split between US and global risk sentiment amid ongoing Middle East conflict dynamics.
The trend-busting WTI–Brent “inverse spread” reflects how regional fundamentals (US inventories, domestic demand expectations) can differ from global risk premiums tied to Middle East supply fears — particularly with reports that the US and Iran are considering another round of talks before a two-week ceasefire lapses.
WHEN TWO-WEEK CEASEFIRE ENDS: The US agreed to suspend attacks on Iran for two weeks from April 8 to April 22, 2026 contingent on the "complete, immediate and safe opening" of the Strait of Hormuz”, according to US President Donald Trump. Israel has also agreed to participate in the ceasefire. The 14-day cessation, which came following mediation by Pakistan, was intended to allow for negotiations.
Investors are juggling opposing forces: hope of de-escalation and renewed diplomacy (which can temper oil prices) versus escalating risks around shipping, blockades, and wider conflict (which can lift Brent and Middle Eastern grades).
This tension often leads to volatility and headline-driven moves in oil futures.
The two-week, US-Iran ceasefire effectively ended on Sunday, April 12, 2026, after negotiations in Islamabad failed to produce a deal, following which the US announced a naval blockade of Iranian ports and the Strait of Hormuz, which started on Monday, April 13, 2026, at 14:00 GMT (6pm Gulf Standard Time).
WTI crude (US benchmark) is weaker — down across the session — as markets hold out hope for a second round of U.S.–Iran negotiations aimed at extending the fragile ceasefire, easing fears of a total supply shutdown through the Strait of Hormuz. This decline echoes recent drops tied to fragile ceasefire optimism.
Brent crude (global benchmark) and Murban crude are up notably, pricing in persistent supply disruption risks out of the Middle East, where the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint for roughly 20% of global oil trade — remains volatile.
Natural gas trades softer, underscoring that energy markets are reacting more to geopolitical headlines and risk sentiment than to fundamental demand shifts at the moment.