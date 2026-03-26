“The award of the Southwest Andaman block is a testament to our team's technical conviction, expertise in deep water exploration, and growth mindset. We have an unrivalled understanding of the Andaman basin and this award builds on our existing multi-TCF strategic discoveries at Layaran and Tangkulo and Timpan.”

“Southwest Andaman is a strategically significant addition to our core Andaman area, and we are excited about the prospectivity it brings. As we advance our work program, we look forward to collaborating with DG MIGAS, SKK Migas, and all our stakeholders to realize the full potential of this block for Indonesia's energy future and the communities we serve.”

Southwest Andaman sits along the same geological trend that supported earlier discoveries, strengthening expectations that further drilling could deliver similar results. The company is working towards first gas from its South Andaman developments before the end of 2028, placing the new block within a broader development timeline.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.