The 1.4GW offshore windfarm is due to become fully operational by the end of 2026
Dubai: Masdar and ScottishPower Renewables have completed installation of all 95 foundations at the £4 billion East Anglia THREE offshore windfarm, moving the 1.4GW project closer to supplying clean power to more than 1.3 million UK homes.
All 95 transition pieces have also been installed off the Suffolk coast, while turbine installation is already under way and has crossed the halfway mark.
Offshore and onshore construction will continue over the coming months, with East Anglia THREE scheduled to become fully operational by the end of 2026.
The monopiles weigh between 1,200 and 1,800 tonnes, stand between 67 and 84 metres tall and have a diameter of up to 10.6 metres.
Masdar and ScottishPower said they are the largest monopiles to be installed from a jack-up vessel in Europe.
The 95 transition pieces are each 20 metres high, eight metres in diameter and weigh more than 400 tonnes.
The completion of foundation installation at East Anglia THREE is a significant milestone and a remarkable engineering achievement. It reflects the strength of our partnership with ScottishPower and the expertise of the project team and contractors, particularly Seaway7, who are working together to deliver one of the UK’s largest offshore wind farms.Husain Al Meer, Executive Director, Global Offshore Wind and UK at Masdar
East Anglia THREE is Masdar’s first 50:50 offshore wind joint venture in the UK and forms part of its partnership with ScottishPower Renewables.
“With electricity demand accelerating, offshore wind will be essential to delivering affordable, home-grown power at scale,” Al Meer said.
The project will have 95 turbines with 115-metre blades, with installation now beyond the halfway point.
East Anglia THREE is our biggest windfarm ever and the completion of the foundation installation is a true engineering triumph. You only have to look at the numbers – more than 200,000 tonnes of steel anchored spot on into a seabed area the size of almost 43,000 football pitches – to get a sense of what we’ve achieved so far. It’s mind-blowing.ScottishPower Renewables CEO Charlie Jordan
The foundation installation was delivered by Seaway7 using the Seaway Ventus, with East Anglia THREE marking the vessel’s first completed foundation installation campaign.
Seaway7 is continuing installation of inter-array cables as construction progresses.
Nearly £2 billion has been invested in the UK supply chain for East Anglia THREE, including foundation design by Wood Thilsted and turbine blade manufacturing at Siemens Gamesa’s factory in Hull.
The investment also includes vessel charters from Norfolk-based NR Marine Services and OEG, along with support from metocean and seabed consultants Partrac.
East Anglia THREE is supporting 2,300 jobs during construction and is expected to create around 100 long-term roles in the East of England.
Once operational, its 1.4GW capacity will produce enough clean power for more than 1.3 million homes.
- With inputs from WAM.