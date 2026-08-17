GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Energy

Masdar windfarm clears major milestone to power 1.3 million UK homes

The 1.4GW offshore windfarm is due to become fully operational by the end of 2026

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Masdar windfarm clears major milestone to power 1.3 million UK homes
WAM

Dubai: Masdar and ScottishPower Renewables have completed installation of all 95 foundations at the £4 billion East Anglia THREE offshore windfarm, moving the 1.4GW project closer to supplying clean power to more than 1.3 million UK homes.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

All 95 transition pieces have also been installed off the Suffolk coast, while turbine installation is already under way and has crossed the halfway mark.

Offshore and onshore construction will continue over the coming months, with East Anglia THREE scheduled to become fully operational by the end of 2026.

All 95 foundations installed

The monopiles weigh between 1,200 and 1,800 tonnes, stand between 67 and 84 metres tall and have a diameter of up to 10.6 metres.

Masdar and ScottishPower said they are the largest monopiles to be installed from a jack-up vessel in Europe.

The 95 transition pieces are each 20 metres high, eight metres in diameter and weigh more than 400 tonnes.

The completion of foundation installation at East Anglia THREE is a significant milestone and a remarkable engineering achievement. It reflects the strength of our partnership with ScottishPower and the expertise of the project team and contractors, particularly Seaway7, who are working together to deliver one of the UK’s largest offshore wind farms.
Husain Al Meer, Executive Director, Global Offshore Wind and UK at Masdar

East Anglia THREE is Masdar’s first 50:50 offshore wind joint venture in the UK and forms part of its partnership with ScottishPower Renewables.

“With electricity demand accelerating, offshore wind will be essential to delivering affordable, home-grown power at scale,” Al Meer said.

Turbine installation passes halfway mark

The project will have 95 turbines with 115-metre blades, with installation now beyond the halfway point.

East Anglia THREE is our biggest windfarm ever and the completion of the foundation installation is a true engineering triumph. You only have to look at the numbers – more than 200,000 tonnes of steel anchored spot on into a seabed area the size of almost 43,000 football pitches – to get a sense of what we’ve achieved so far. It’s mind-blowing.
ScottishPower Renewables CEO Charlie Jordan

The foundation installation was delivered by Seaway7 using the Seaway Ventus, with East Anglia THREE marking the vessel’s first completed foundation installation campaign.

Seaway7 is continuing installation of inter-array cables as construction progresses.

£2 billion invested in UK supply chain

Nearly £2 billion has been invested in the UK supply chain for East Anglia THREE, including foundation design by Wood Thilsted and turbine blade manufacturing at Siemens Gamesa’s factory in Hull.

The investment also includes vessel charters from Norfolk-based NR Marine Services and OEG, along with support from metocean and seabed consultants Partrac.

East Anglia THREE is supporting 2,300 jobs during construction and is expected to create around 100 long-term roles in the East of England.

Once operational, its 1.4GW capacity will produce enough clean power for more than 1.3 million homes.

- With inputs from WAM.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

TAQA profit rises, Dh899m dividend approved

TAQA profit rises, Dh899m dividend approved

3m read
Volunteers and Greek firefighters work to extinguish a wildfire near Porto Germeno, some 70 kilometres northwest of Athens in the region of Viotia, on August 2, 2026.

Greek mayor among 3 charged over wildfire near Athens

2m read
FILE - Turbines are visible at Sunrise Wind offshore wind farm that is under construction off the coast of Montauk Point, New York, April 23, 2026.

Trump's buybacks of offshore wind leases hit $4B

3m read
The change took effect on Tuesday, 14 July 2026, doubling the previous early-renewal window from six months to 12 months.

Emirates IDs can now be renewed 1 year before expiry

2m read