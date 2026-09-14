It's a sustainable smash hit as Dubai teenager turns recycled concrete into a ping-pong table

Nord Anglia School student, Sultan invents product while interning at Ducon Industries
When we heard that a Dubai student from Nord Anglia School had been instrumental in making a ping-pong table that could ‘breathe in carbon’, we had to find out what compelled him to set aside social media in favour of a social conscience.
Outside Ducon Industries’ HQ, you will see something you see in many a playground of MENA region schools or in outdoor recreation areas: a large blue slab of concrete functioning as a ping pong table, but this one sets itself apart. Yes, this is a ping pong table and yes it is made of concrete, but this one is not an amalgamation of harmful aggregate procured from detrimental quarrying mountains for raw material. This one breathes. At this point, I am sure you have re-read that in belief. Breathes? Well, ‘breathing’ is a metaphorical term for what this groundbreaking carbon-neutral product does as it absorbs carbon from the air, much like plants when they ‘breathe’.
Whilst the mechanism for this carbon neutral product was engineered by Ducon Industries, the design work itself was conducted by Sultan himself, during his internship there, who outlined the process stating that a huge aspect that underpinned the engineering was the support ensuring the table did not collapse on itself. The bit that logically followed was ascertaining and ensuring the dimensions fit that of a standard ping pong table and then installing a housing joint for the net. From there, the molds had to be fashioned where initially the mold for the top of the table upright with the part exposed to air was forged.
While this process seems straightforward enough, it quickly became apparent that this meant that any casting bubbles rose to the top resulting in a rough finish which was unsuitable for a ping-pong table as the ball would not bounce properly. Undaunted by this setback, the molds were then reimagined in terms of their design. However, ever the aspiring engineer, it soon became evident to Sultan that concrete - which is the most utilised substance on the planet after water - may not have an ideal coefficient of restitution with a ping pong ball. To resolve this fresh issue, and to render the top as smooth as possible, Sultan coated the table with a paint that allowed for the repurposing of the concrete still whilst having this high coefficient of restitution - the perfect solution.
This process is obviously extremely technical and far beyond the expertise of a teenager having not yet entered into formal further education in the field of engineering. However, Sultan has been lucky enough to be under the tutelage of the renowned Dr Zaid Ghouleh within the field of carbonisation. Dr Gouleh is a research fellow and owner of Carboclave - a company pioneering environmentally friendly solutions in the world on construction and beyond. This
Going forward, Sultan is keen to continue his research into the stigma surrounding recycled concrete and, through his work under Dr. Zaid Gouleh, has proven that it is as strong as raw virgin raw aggregate blocks. This finding, if more widely accepted by the monopolists, would be a huge leap for the construction industry in an ever-evolving region where construction and demolition are ubiquitous.
To achieve this, Sultan is looking to make waves in the world of academia by publishing his second academic paper in the field of environmental ethics - the first being into sustainable fishing practices. His latest proposed paper, entitled “From Stigma to Standard: Contractor Perceptions and the Technical Superiority of Carbonation-Cured Recycled Concrete Blocks in Middle Eastern Construction” seeks to build on this exceptional work with Dr Gouleh and further establish to the construction industry, through this research, that while true virgin aggregate is strong, through using carbonisation treatment, recycled concrete blocks can be as durable and reliable.
At just 17, Sultan’s list of ever-growing achievements make him a student and engineer to watch within the field of sustainable and environmental practices in an industry that, quite literally, shapes the landscape and future here.