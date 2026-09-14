It's a sustainable smash hit as Dubai teenager turns recycled concrete into a ping-pong table

While this process seems straightforward enough, it quickly became apparent that this meant that any casting bubbles rose to the top resulting in a rough finish which was unsuitable for a ping-pong table as the ball would not bounce properly. Undaunted by this setback, the molds were then reimagined in terms of their design. However, ever the aspiring engineer, it soon became evident to Sultan that concrete - which is the most utilised substance on the planet after water - may not have an ideal coefficient of restitution with a ping pong ball. To resolve this fresh issue, and to render the top as smooth as possible, Sultan coated the table with a paint that allowed for the repurposing of the concrete still whilst having this high coefficient of restitution - the perfect solution.