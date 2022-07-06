Dubai: Emerge, a JV between UAE’s Masdar and France’s EDF, will build an on-site solar energy system at the SeaWorld Abu Dhabi theme park, currently under construction on Yas Island. The project, which will have a capacity of 8.2 megawatts (MW), will see a rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) systems installed, including on the main building. Emerge will provide a turnkey solution, including design, procurement, and construction, as well as operation and maintenance services.
“The deployment of new solar energy systems is consistent with our progress towards further leveraging the capacity of sustainable sources across our developments,” said Mohamed Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral and the developer of the theme park. “This partnership, a significant environmental milestone, underscores our commitment to sustainability as we strengthen Yas Island’s position as a global destination within the Emirates’ tourism ecosystem,”
The Abu Dhabi development represents the first SeaWorld marine-life park in more than 30 years and the first outside the US. It will offer unique immersive experiences that engage visitors, and broaden their knowledge of marine life. There will also be the UAE’s first dedicated center for marine research and education. Its rescue and rehabilitation operations will also be a first for the region with the goal of returning healthy animals back to their native habitat.
Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, said, “By leveraging the local and international experience of Masdar and EDF – both leading companies in the energy sector – the Emerge joint venture is ideally equipped to support Miral’s ongoing environmental efforts, and in turn help to drive sustainable development within the regional leisure and tourism sector.”