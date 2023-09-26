Abu Dhabi: Masdar and PLN Nusantara Power (PLN NP) have signed an agreement to expand the Cirata floating photovoltaic (FPV) power plant in Indonesia by up to 500MW, building on the existing 145MW phase.
The ceremony was held at the UAE-Indonesia Economic Forum hosted by the UAE Embassy of Indonesia to deepen the clean energy partnership between the two nations.
“The UAE and Indonesia share a common vision of achieving sustainable development and realize that renewables are at the heart of this vision,” said Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure. “Such partnerships feed into our priorities for COP28, where the energy transition will be front and center with a concerted push to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030.”
The initial 145MW phase of the innovative floating PV project, located in the Cirata reservoir in West Java, Indonesia, is expected to come online later this year, the companies said in a joint statement. A recent regulatory development from the Ministry of Public Works and Housing in Indonesia now allows up to 20 per cent of water coverage for renewable energy uses which will open up the Cirata expansion to a further 500MW, in addition to the 145MW expected to be operational this year.
“Masdar, the UAE and Indonesia are pushing the boundaries of innovation with the Cirata floating solar photovoltaic project, already the largest in the region at 145MW – and set to grow by an impressive additional 500MW as part of Phase II,” said Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Masdar’s CEO.
“The Cirata floating solar photovoltaic power plant is already a regional leader in size and innovation,” said President Director of PLN NP, Ruly Firmansyah. “With this next phase of development, we can further expand what is already the largest floating solar PV platform in Southeast Asia at 145MW which PLN NP and Masdar will be bringing into operation this year.”
In February 2023, Masdar entered the geothermal energy sector through a strategic investment in Pertamina Geothermal Energy (PGE). Masdar also opened an office in Jakarta, Indonesia, in 2021 to strengthen links with key regional players.