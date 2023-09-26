Dubai: October 3 has been set as the qualifying date for shareholders to get a piece of the Dh1.28 billion interim dividend being issued by ADNOC Distribution. Based on this, the full-year 2023 ‘minimum’ dividend of Dh2.57 billion represents a 5.4 per cent dividend (based on the ADNOC entity’s stock price of Dh3.80 on September 25).
This year’s first-half results provided much cheer to the UAE’s listed companies and shareholders. More so, as some of them came out with interim dividends to sweeten the deal further where shareholders are concerned.
The proposed full-year dividend of Dh2.57 billion represents a per share payout of 20.57 fils a share.
“ADNOC Distribution continues to offer an attractive value proposition to its shareholders, underpinned by our commitment to delivering on our smart growth strategy, future-proofing the business, and unlocking additional value from efficiency enhancements,” said Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution.
That’s a strategy focussed on ‘transforming into a destination of choice for customers.
“Our strong balance-sheet and consistent robust cash generation provide the foundation for efficient capital allocation toward future growth and shareholder returns."
In the H1-23 results, the company had a 2 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit (excluding inventory movements) to Dh1.03 billion. The financial position 'remained strong' with liquidity of Dh4.7 billion. The retained earnings were Dh1.7 billion at the end of June, with a 'robust cash position of Dh1.9 billion.
Since the 2017 IPO, ADNOC Distribution has paid Dh13.6 billion in dividends, which includes the latest H1-23 tally.
“We will unlock new opportunities for growth that will further expand and cement ADNOC Distribution’s leadership position," the CEO said.
Since the 2017 IPO, ADNOC Distribution has paid Dh13.6 billion in dividends, which includes the latest H1-23 payoff.