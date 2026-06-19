Kuwait targets 2 million bpd oil output amid Hormuz reopening, signaling rapid supply ramp-up in post-tension Gulf market

'Force majeure' lifted as Kuwait readies phased resumption of oil supplies
Kuwait is preparing a sharp increase in oil production, with plans to raise output to 2 million barrels per day (bpd) within a week, according to Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) leadership, in a move that underscores how quickly Gulf producers are responding to shifting geopolitical and maritime conditions.
The announcement was made by Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah, Deputy Chairman and CEO of Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC), who linked the production surge to improved shipping conditions following the reported reopening of the Strait of Hormuz under a US–Iran understanding.
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The KPC official added that they would immediately lift all force majeure notices issued during the war — a move that reflects the sector's readiness for a phased resumption of normal operations and supplies.
In a press statement carried by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Sheikh Nawaf elaborated that pre-war production levels could be restored "within weeks" once regular international commercial shipping to Kuwaiti ports has resumed.
He said the Kuwaiti oil sector has carried out essential repairs to damaged energy infrastructure, thus contributing to regaining production capacities at a faster pace than previously estimated.
If implemented, Kuwait’s output increase signals that a a jump toward 2 million bpd suggests Kuwait is moving to fully utilise spare capacity. It also reflects confidence that regional shipping risks are easing, at least temporarily.
Reopening of the Strait also reduces the “risk premium” built into global oil prices. More predictable tanker flows tend to stabilise benchmark crude markets like Brent.
Gulf producers often adjust output in response to both OPEC+ strategy and geopolitical conditions.
A synchronised increase from producers like Kuwait can amplify global supply expectations.
The Strait of Hormuz is the narrow maritime passage between the Gulf and the Arabian Sea, through which a significant portion of Middle Eastern oil exports pass.
Any perceived reopening or stabilisation of transit routes can quickly lower shipping insurance premiums, reduce tanker delays and rerouting, and ease global supply fears.
If sustained, the combination of higher Gulf output, and reduced shipping risk in Hormuz could lead to short-term downward pressure on oil prices, improved supply availability for Asian importers, reduced volatility in global energy markets, increased fiscal breathing room for producers like Kuwait
However, analysts typically caution that such shifts remain highly sensitive to geopolitical developments, and any "breakdown" in agreements could reverse gains quickly.