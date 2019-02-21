The refinery is to have a capacity of 600,000 barrels of crude oil per day. The contract follows last month’s signing of two strategic equity partnerships between ADNOC and Eni and OMV, covering both ADNOC Refining and a new trading joint venture, which will be jointly established by the three partners. Eni and OMV will acquire 20 and 15 per cent stakes in Adnoc Refining, with Adnoc owning the remaining.