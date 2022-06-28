Dubai: Kanoo Energy has signed an Expression of Interest to be part of the Ta’ziz industrial programme with ADNOC.
Kanoo will seek to ‘locate activities’ at Ta’ziz’s Light Industrial and Services Zones in Abu Dhabi, which aim to offer opportunities for manufacturers and service providers. This will in turn allow companies based there to manufacture everyday products locally. which will enable a wide variety of everyday products to be made locally in the UAE.
The Ta’ziz Industrial Chemicals Zone — a joint venture between ADNOC and Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company (ADQ) — aims to produce new industrial chemicals in the UAE for the first time, replacing chemicals currently imported, while also exporting to meet the growing demand for these chemicals globally.
Kanoo Energy is a division of The Kanoo Group, one of the Gulf’s storied family-owned business enterprises.