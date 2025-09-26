Italy hits six oil firms with $1.1 billion antitrust fine

Antitrust regulator hits oil firms with €936 million fine for "restricting competition"
Italy's antitrust regulator said Friday it has slapped Italian energy giant Eni and five other companies with fines totalling more than €936 million ($1.1 billion) for "restricting competition" in the sale of fuel.
"The (antitrust) authority found that Eni, Esso, Ip, Q8, Saras and Tamoil coordinated to set the value of the bio component factored into fuel prices," it said in a statement.
