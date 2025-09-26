GOLD/FOREX
Italy hits six oil firms with $1.1 billion antitrust fine

Antitrust regulator hits oil firms with €936 million fine for "restricting competition"

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
The Italian government has slapped an anti-trust fine amounting to nearly $1 billion to ENI and five other companies for "restricting competition".
Agency

Italy's antitrust regulator said Friday it has slapped Italian energy giant Eni and five other companies with fines totalling more than €936 million ($1.1 billion) for "restricting competition" in the sale of fuel.

"The (antitrust) authority found that Eni, Esso, Ip, Q8, Saras and Tamoil coordinated to set the value of the bio component factored into fuel prices," it said in a statement.

