Shozon launches UAE’s first AI-powered video marketplace to redefine online trade

Dubai: Shozon.com, a next-generation UAE-based online marketplace, has officially announced the launch of its AI-driven and video-powered trading platform — a first of its kind in the region. Designed to transform the way individuals and businesses connect online, Shozon brings together cutting-edge artificial intelligence, video listings, and verified trust systems to create a safer, smarter, and more engaging marketplace experience across the UAE and the GCC.
The launch marks a major milestone in the UAE’s journey toward a fully digital economy, supporting the country’s vision for a smart, connected society. With online trading now integral to daily life—from property and cars to jobs and second-hand goods—Shozon aims to redefine user expectations by merging technology, convenience, and trust into one powerful platform.
Shozon stands apart from traditional classified and listing websites by integrating multiple key categories—cars, property, jobs, and general classifieds—within a single, intelligent ecosystem. The platform allows users to buy, sell, or list services effortlessly while maintaining a high level of transparency and authenticity.
“Shozon was built to address the biggest challenges users face on existing platforms — fake listings, spam, and lack of trust,” said a Shozon spokesperson. “Our AI technology ensures every listing is genuine, professional, and optimized for visibility, while our video listings bring products and properties to life in a way static photos simply can’t.”
One of Shozon’s most distinctive features is its use of artificial intelligence to automate the listing process. Sellers can upload photos, and Shozon’s AI instantly generates optimised titles and descriptions to ensure maximum reach and professional presentation. The platform’s anti-spam algorithms also detect and block suspicious listings in real time, protecting both buyers and sellers.
In addition, Shozon introduces a verified dealer badge system — ensuring users can easily identify and trust official sellers and businesses. For private sellers, the platform’s intelligent reputation engine builds credibility based on activity, reviews, and responsiveness.
Shozon’s video-based listings are another regional first. Users can now upload short videos to showcase cars, properties, electronics, or furniture — offering a dynamic and transparent view of what’s being sold. This feature enhances engagement, reduces buyer hesitation, and sets a new benchmark for how online listings are experienced in the UAE.
“The UAE’s digital audience wants more than just static listings — they want interaction, trust, and authenticity,” said the spokesperson. “Video listings and AI-backed verification make Shozon not only more engaging but also far safer and more reliable.”
