Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak met his Saudi counterpart Khalid Al Falih on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Argentina, the Russian Energy Ministry said on Twitter. That’s a prelude to a December 6 Opec meeting in Vienna, where the cartel and its allies will consider a cut of one million barrels a day or more. An Opec advisory committee recommended a 1.3 million-barrel cut, according to a delegate.