The compact station is designed with a fuel tank set up above the ground Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai residents will now be able to enjoy faster car refuelling services at convenient locations after the Enoc Group and Nakheel announced a partnership to open 14 compact stations across the emirate.

The first compact station opened at Dragon Mart 2 earlier this month.

The Dragon Mart 2 compact station is equipped with eight dispensers, allowing for fuelling on both sides of the station, offering Special 95 petrol, Super 98 petrol and diesel, and a vending machine. With a capacity of 90,000 litres, the compact station will be able to fuel 1,200 vehicles per day.

The next compact station is scheduled to be opened in International City by Q2 of 2022. By Q3 next year, ENOC plans to open five more compact stations in Dubai, with the remaining seven to be launched by 2023.

“As the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, we are committed to fulfilling the country’s energy needs with smart, sustainable and safe fuelling options which cater to the needs of our customers and the country’s growing population. The latest compact station has witnessed success during the pilot phase and our partnership with Nakheel will enable us to replicate the same concept across Dubai based on residential needs and demands across the Emirate,” said Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC.

Omar Khoory, Chief Assets Officer, Nakheel said: “We are excited to be forging such a forward-looking partnership with ENOC, as we introduce 14 sustainable, efficient and safe compact stations, with the first launch taking place in Dragon Mart, a key retail attraction and the second due to open in International City, one of the largest residential hubs. At Nakheel, we constantly strive to find new ways to enhance the services that are connected to our malls and the opening of the ENOC station is a testament to our efforts to deliver convenience to both our retailers and customers.”

Dragon Mart’s compact station is equipped with solar photovoltaic (PV) panels and will deploy technologies that contribute to enhancing energy efficiency, such as the Vapour Recovery System - a process that enables the recovery of 70 per cent gasoline vapour emissions.