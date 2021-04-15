Dubai: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is keen to explore the hydrogen - rated as a major clean energy initiative - market with India’s public and private sectors, according to Sultan Al Jaber, Group CEO of the energy giant.
“India and the UAE enjoy a very special relationship that is underpinned by deep-rooted bilateral ties across multiple sectors, " said Al Jaber during an event on Thursday. "Today, India is one of our biggest and most important trading partners, particularly in the field of energy. And as India’s demand for energy grows, we stand ready to help meet that demand by making the full portfolio of our products available to the Indian market."
ADNOC produces about 300,000 tons of hydrogen a year as part of its current industrial processes. The company is also exploring the potential of green hydrogen through the Abu Dhabi Hydrogen Alliance, recently established by ADNOC, Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala) and ADQ.
"Granted Hydrogen is still in its infancy, it could be a game-changer and a real opportunity to accelerate the broader energy transition. An opportunity that ADNOC and the UAE are well placed to capitalize on," said Al Jaber. “Working together, we are identifying viable international market opportunities and developing a roadmap to create a Hydrogen ecosystem to serve both the UAE and the global market."