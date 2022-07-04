Dubai will establish a committee to monitor the trading of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) and its derivatives in the emirate. The body will also track the savings achieved by the ‘Demand Side Management’ (DSM) strategy, which aims to reduce Dubai’s demand for electricity and water by 30 per cent by 2030.
“To protect the environment and society and ensure the highest standards of safety and security, the Supreme Council of Energy discussed establishing a permanent committee to monitor petroleum product trading in Dubai,” said Saeed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.
“His Highness, the Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, had issued Resolution No. 3 of 2021 to outline the regulatory framework, strategies, and regulations for the trading of LPG and its derivatives in Dubai, in accordance with the highest international standards in this regard - we also aim to regulate business practices and implement the highest international safety and security standards as well as ensure transportation, storage and distribution of LPG according to the approved criteria in the UAE,” said Al Tayer.
Big savings
In 2021, savings achieved under the demand side management strategy were equivalent to 6.4 terawatts of electricity.
“Since 2011, demand-side programmes have contributed to avoiding 14.1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, saving nearly Dh9 billion - we thank all the related parties and programme owners who played an active role in making these achievements in Dubai,” said Ahmed Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.