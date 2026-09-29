China leads Canada’s oil pivot to Asia as Mid-East war reshapes crude trade

Asian share: Maki was quoted as saying that about two-thirds of departing ships go to Asia. He projects Asia could take 70% of exports as capacity grows.

Pipeline capacity: The operating capacity is 890,000 barrels per day. Reuters reported planned additions of 90,000 barrels per day in late 2026 and 210,000 barrels per day by end-2028, potentially ramping up oil shipments to the West Coast to 1.2 million bopd by end-2028.

Geopolitical driver: The ramp in demand for Canadian oil has been attributed to the Middle East supply disruptions due to the crisis over control of the Strait of Hormuz, currently seen as a "chokepoint" of oil flow from the Gulf to global markets.

Southeast Asia: There's been a notable interest from ASEAN buyers for Canadian oil, though it may not immediately translate into large volumes. The Business Times reported that many Southeast Asian refineries may not yet be configured to process Canada’s heavy crude easily, despite potential demand in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam, according to Singapore-based Business Times.