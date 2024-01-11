Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi-based petrochemical company Borouge Plc signed a Dh160 million agreement with UAE-based manufacturer and supplier of fire protection systems NAFFCO on Thursday. Borouge – an Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Borealis of Austria joint venture – will supply Naffco’s local and regional infrastructure projects with its sustainable polyethene (PE100) materials, the company announced.
Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Borouge, said, ‘Our partnership with Naffco underscores how Borouge is leveraging its advanced polyolefin technology to enhance mega projects and support the UAE’s economic diversification and industrial growth.”
Under the two-year agreement, Borouge will provide advanced infrastructure solutions to Naffco for various infrastructure projects across the region, including the Guggenheim Museum, the Riyadh City Project, Mohammad Bin Zayed City, the Yas Island Development Project, the Dubai Hills Project, Heat of Europe Island, and Etihad Water and Electricity projects.
Al Suwaidi said, “The two-year agreement will supply Naffco with Borouge’s polyethene solutions to enable local and regional megaprojects.” Borouge’s pressure pipes are manufactured in the UAE and are well known for their corrosion and chemical resistance. It is said pressure pipes made from PE100 can withstand extreme industrial conditions, ranging from high levels of impact to abrasions and stress cracking.
Meanwhile, Ahmed Khalid Al-Khatib, Group Managing Director of Naffco, said, “Partnering with Borouge allows us to enhance our offering to ever-growing markets such as the UAE. It is important to collaborate with a strong partner such as Borouge to cater to the needs of various infrastructure developments.”